09/01/2024 09:27

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開４﹒１％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開４﹒１％，報２２１﹒２９點。深證Ｂ股指數
高開不足０﹒１％，報１０５９﹒２點。

