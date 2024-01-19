  • 會員
19/01/2024 09:28

《滬股通》上證Ａ股指數低開０﹒３％，報２９７４

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》上證Ａ股指數今早低開０﹒３％，報２９７４﹒４７點。

