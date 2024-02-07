  • 會員
07/02/2024 09:28

《深股通》深成指高開不足０﹒１％，報８４６４

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》深證成份指數今早高開不足０﹒１％，報８４６４﹒８７點。

