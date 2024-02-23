  • 會員
AH股新聞

23/02/2024 11:54

《ＡＩ熱潮》中國首部ＡＩ動畫片啟播，央視人工智能工作室揭牌

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２３日北京專電》中國首部文生視頻ＡＩ系列動畫片《千秋
詩頌》啟播暨中央廣播電視總台人工智能工作室揭牌儀式，２０２４年２月２３日在京舉行。

