29/02/2024 11:37

《深股通》深成指半日升１﹒６５％，資金流入６３億元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》深證成分指數半日收市升１﹒６５％，報９１９６﹒７１點。
　　半日收市，深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘４５６﹒５４億元，用６３﹒４６
億元或１２％，淨流入６３億元。（ｒｙ）

