12/03/2024 13:37

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後續跌０﹒３８％，深成指升０﹒４５％

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》Ａ股市場午後保持個別發展，滬綜指繼續跌０﹒３８％，報
３０５６﹒８６點，滬深３００指數升０﹒２７％，深成指升０﹒４５％，創業板指升
０﹒７６％。上海Ｂ股挫１﹒３１％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒５２％。（ｅｙ）

