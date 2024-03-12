  • 會員
12/03/2024 09:14

《汽車新勢力》小米汽車宣布ＳＵ７於３月２８日正式上市並交付

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》小米汽車宣布，首款汽車ＳＵ７將於３月２８日正式上市，而
且「上市即交付，交付即上量」。
　　小米汽車表示，北京、上海、廣州、深圳等全國２９城共５９家門店同步開啟預約，在３月
２５日率先品鑑新車。（ｓｌ）

