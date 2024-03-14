  • 會員
AH股新聞

14/03/2024 09:29

《滬股通》上證Ａ股指數低開不足０﹒１％，報３１８９

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》上證Ａ股指數今早低開不足０﹒１％，報３１８９﹒２１點。

