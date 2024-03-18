  • 會員
18/03/2024 09:29

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒５％，深證Ｂ高開０﹒２％

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒５％，報２６１﹒３９點。深證Ｂ股指
數高開０﹒２％，報１０７７﹒３６點。

