AH股新聞

20/03/2024 11:33

《深股通》深成指半日跌０﹒０５％，資金流入２﹒６７億元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》深證成分指數半日收市跌０﹒０５％，報９６９１﹒８４點。
　　半日收市，深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘５１６﹒８９億元，用３﹒１１億
元或１％，淨流入２﹒６７億元。（ｒｙ）

