AH股新聞

12/04/2024 09:29

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數平開，深證Ｂ高開０﹒２％

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開不足０﹒１％，報２５８﹒８４點。深證Ｂ
股指數高開０﹒２％，報１０８３﹒４５點。

