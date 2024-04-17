  • 會員
AH股新聞

17/04/2024 07:53

《國企紅籌》東方電氣（０１０７２）聘董事張彥軍任總裁

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》東方電氣（０１０７２）（滬：６００８７５）公布，聘任董
事張彥軍為公司總裁。
　　該集團指，張彥軍任中國東方電氣集團董事長、總經理、黨組副書記。他作為公司總裁不在
該集團領取任何報酬。（ｗｈ）

