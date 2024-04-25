  • 會員
25/04/2024 09:36

《汽車新勢力》雷軍：小米ＳＵ７鎖單７﹒５萬輛，交付５７８１輛

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》小米集團（０１８１０）董事長雷軍宣布，截至４月２４日，
小米ＳＵ７鎖單量已達７５７２３輛。交付２８天，已交付５７８１輛。（ｃｔ）

