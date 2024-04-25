  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

25/04/2024 09:13

《行業數據》乘聯會：內地４月以來新能源車市場零售４２萬輛

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》乘聯會數據顯示，４月１－２１日，內地新能源車市場零售
４２萬輛，同比去年同期增長２０％，較上月同期下降２％，今年以來累計零售２１９﹒２萬輛
，同比增長３１％。（ｃｔ）

WoW WoW星期三：健康網購產品低至$99 (只限今天)► 立即行動

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

觀落陰：什麼是觀落陰？人人都可參加地府自由行？遊地獄到底係點？

帶你探索全新主頁！輕鬆探索精選資訊！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳表現證券數據供應商」大獎

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯虛幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金