25/04/2024 11:32

《滬股通》上證Ａ股指數半日升０﹒１６％，資金流入３４３３萬元

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》上證Ａ股指數半日收市升０﹒１６％，報３１９７﹒１９點。
　　半日收市，滬股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘５１９億元，用１億元或１％，淨
流出約３４３３萬元。（ｒｙ）

