25/04/2024 07:57

《國企紅籌》江西銅業（００３５８）執董兼財務總監余彤辭任

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》江西銅業（００３５８）（滬：６００３６２）公布，余彤辭
去執行董事兼財務總監，昨天起生效。
　　該集團指，余彤已確認與董事會並無意見分歧，亦無有關辭任其他事宜須股東或聯交所垂注
。（ｗｈ）

