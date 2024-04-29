  • 會員
29/04/2024 11:35

《深股通》深成指半日升２﹒１８％，資金流入６４﹒８億元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》深證成分指數半日收市升２﹒１８％，報９６６９﹒９點。
　　半日收市，深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘４５３﹒５４億元，用６６﹒４６
億元或１３％，淨流入６４﹒８億元。（ｒｙ）

