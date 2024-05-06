  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

06/05/2024 11:36

《深股通》深成指半日升２﹒０５％，資金流入４１﹒８億元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》深證成分指數半日收市升２﹒０５％，報９７８３﹒４７點。
　　半日收市，深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，餘４７７﹒０６億元，用４２﹒９４
億元或８％，淨流入４１﹒８４億元。（ｒｙ）

全新節目《說說心理話》講述被情緒困擾真實個案，情緒病最終如何走出低谷？► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet健康網購 |【母親節獻禮】送價值$288維柏健 30天逆轉肌齡(膠原蛋白+生物素)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳表現證券數據供應商」大獎

etnet榮獲第六屆國際信息商會議「最佳信息商」白金獎

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯虛幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金