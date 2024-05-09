  • 會員
09/05/2024 09:23

【人行操作】人行２０億逆回購利率持平，淨投放２０億

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行２０億元（人民幣．下同）７天期逆回
購，中標利率持平１﹒８％。
　　公開市場今日沒有逆回購到期，即今日淨投放２０億元。（ｓｌ）

