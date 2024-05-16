  • 會員
16/05/2024 16:20

《滬港通》南向額度全日使用４３﹒７億，額度餘３７６﹒３億

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》南向投資港股（北水）的４２０億元（人民幣．下同）港股通
額度，全日額度餘３７６﹒２６億元，買盤超賣盤，額度全日使用４３﹒７４億元，佔每日額度
１０﹒４％。

