AH股新聞

07/06/2024 16:20

《滬港通》南向額度全日使用３５﹒８億，額度餘３８４﹒２億

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》南向投資港股（北水）的４２０億元（人民幣．下同）港股通額
度，全日額度餘３８４﹒２３億元，買盤超賣盤，額度全日使用３５﹒７７億元，佔每日額度
８﹒５％。

