19/06/2024 15:52

《駐京專電》中證監核准法巴銀行證券投資基金託管資格

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１９日北京專電》中證監官網日前信息顯示，已核准法國巴
黎銀行（中國）有限公司證券投資基金託管資格。
　　中證監並核准匯豐前海證券有限責任公司從事融資融券業務。

