AH股新聞

24/06/2024 15:05

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收跌１﹒３％，深證Ｂ收跌０﹒３％

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌１﹒３％，報２２７﹒３６點。深證Ｂ股指
數收跌０﹒３％，報１１０６﹒８８點。

24/06/2024 14:05

