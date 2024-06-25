  • 會員
AH股新聞

25/06/2024 17:23

《中國要聞》６月１０４款國產遊戲獲批，騰訊、中青寶在列

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》國家新聞出版署發布６月國產網絡遊戲審批信息，共１０４款
遊戲獲批，包括騰訊（００７００）的《洛克王國：世界》、中青寶（深：３０００５２）的《
阿德維圖》、阿里（０９９８８）旗下靈犀互娛的《如鳶（代號鳶）》、散爆網絡的《逆向坍塌
》、創夢天地（０１１１９）的《彈彈神話團》、三七互娛（深：００２５５５）的《斗羅大陸
：獵魂世界》等。（ｓｌ）

