26/06/2024 16:02

《神州金融》金監總局：研究提高保資投資創投基金集中度比例上限

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》國家金融監督管理總局政策研究司司長李明肖在國務院政策例
行吹風會上表示，金融監管總局將持續優化保險資金運用的規則，研究提高保險資金投資創業投
資基金集中度的比例上限，更好引導保險資金和相關資管機構在依法合規、風險可控的前提下，
加大創業投資基金的配置力度，積極促進創業投資高質量發展。（ｅｙ）

