26/06/2024 13:34

《Ａ股行情》滬指午後曾倒升再回跌，兩市成交剛過４千億

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》Ａ股市場午後開市１０分鐘內突然直線飆升，甚至一度倒升，
高見２９５６﹒４８點，不過其後瞬即回落，現倒跌０﹒０８％，報２９４７﹒５９點，滬深
３００指數軟０﹒１％，深成指升０﹒４１％，創業板指升０﹒８９％。上海Ｂ股跌０﹒１％，
深圳Ｂ股升０﹒４４％。目前兩市成交才剛滿４０００億元人民幣。（ｅｙ）

