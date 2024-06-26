  • 會員
AH股新聞

26/06/2024 17:18

《Ａ股動向》寧德時代成立武漢子公司，業務涉太陽能發電技術

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》內地工商信息顯示，近日寧德時代（深：３００７５０）透過
全資子公司時代綠色能源成立武漢潤時新能源有限公司，其法定代表人為范一貞，註冊資本
１１３９萬元人民幣，經營範圍含工程和技術研究和試驗發展、新興能源技術研發、太陽能發電
技術服務、信息系統集成服務等。（ｅｙ）

