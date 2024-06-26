  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
Art Month ...
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

26/06/2024 10:29

【人行操作】中信証券：７月有八千億流動性缺口，降準可能性增加

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》中信証券研報表示，內地７月存在約８０００億元人民幣的流
動性缺口，人行有可能通過降準投放流動性，但也不排除採取公開市場操作或者再貸款的方式提
供支持。債市方面，政府債集中供給可能會對債市形成一定壓力，但考慮到機構欠配以及人行支
持性的貨幣政策立場，中信証券認為長債和超長債利率維持低位運行的概率仍然較高。（ｓｌ）

《說說心理話》與你分享遭遇欺凌該如何應對　教你兩個方法輕易彈走負面情緒► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

樂本健 x etnet健康網購 |【6月限定優惠】送明目藍莓精華36:1 (價值$175)

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

全新【Wealth & Health Club】隆重登場！ 首次活動：陸叔《2024投資心法‧養生之道》財富與健康講座

大陸會否劍指台灣離島？

25/06/2024 08:00

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜日圓(JPY)弱不見底？｜美匯(DXY)...

24/06/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watches & Wonders 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

春天養生食療

消委會報告

素食譜大全

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金