AH股新聞

26/06/2024 11:35

騰訊遊戲公布未成年人暑假限玩日曆，５５天只可打機２３小時

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》騰訊遊戲今日公布２０２４年暑期未成年人限玩日曆，顯示在
今年７、８月期間，未成年人可在每周五、六、日晚上８時至９時期間登錄遊戲，５５天暑假可
以玩遊戲合共２３小時。
　　此外，今年暑假，騰訊將為家長用戶提供「防沉迷四件套」管理工具，包含一鍵禁玩禁充、
自我帳號管理等功能，協助家長約束子女的遊戲行為。（ｓｌ）

