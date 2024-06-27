  • 會員
27/06/2024 11:42

《駐滬專電》暴雪高管將造訪今年上海ＣｈｉｎａＪｏｙ

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕２７日上海專電》網易（０９９９９）和暴雪今年４月宣布
將繼續合作，把《魔獸世界》、《爐石傳說》等遊戲帶回內地市場後，暴雪今日宣布，國服《魔
獸世界》正式服將於８月１日歸來，８月２７日全球同步開啟「地心之戰」。此外，暴雪團隊高
管將造訪今年７月在上海舉辦的遊戲展會ＣｈｉｎａＪｏｙ，屆時將公布《爐石傳說》的上線時
間。

