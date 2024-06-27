  • 會員
AH股新聞

27/06/2024 16:20

《滬港通》南向額度全日使用３１﹒５億，額度餘３８８﹒５億

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》南向投資港股（北水）的４２０億元（人民幣．下同）港股通
額度，全日額度餘３８８﹒４９億元，買盤超賣盤，額度全日使用３１﹒５１億元，佔每日額度
７﹒５％。

