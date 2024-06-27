  • 會員
27/06/2024 13:39

【三中全會】中央政治局：二十屆三中全會７月１５日至１８日召開

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》據《新華社》報道，中共中央政治局今日召開會議，研究進一
步全面深化改革、推進中國式現代化問題。中共中央總書記習近平主持會議。
　　會議決定，中國共產黨第二十屆中央委員會第三次全體會議於７月１５日至１８日在北京召
開。（ｃｔ）

