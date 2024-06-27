  • 會員
27/06/2024 14:30

《ＡＩ熱潮》蔚來：ＮＯＭＩ　ＧＰＴ大模型聊天次數突破一千萬次

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》蔚來（０９８６６）官微２７日消息，自４月１２日ＮＯＭＩ
　ＧＰＴ大模型聊天上線至今，聊天互動次數已突破１０００萬次。數據顯示，ＮＯＭＩ進行了
２１７４９次角色扮演，共進行了１７５８６份各類文案創作。（ｃｔ）

ETF 交易所買賣基金