27/06/2024 15:02

《中國要聞》老撾對中國遊客實施１５天旅遊免簽，包括港澳

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》老撾新聞文化旅遊部部長簽發了《２０２４老撾旅游年關於對
特定游客簽證政策實施細則》２９號文件。根據文件內容，中國內地及港澳台遊客可以通過旅遊
公司組織，獲取普通護照１５天免簽的政策。行程需要由老撾旅遊公司組織並獲得新聞文化旅遊
部的許可。政策執行時間從２０２４年７月１日起到２０２４年１２月３１日。（ｅｙ）

