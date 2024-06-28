  • 會員
AH股新聞

28/06/2024 16:28

阿里雲宣布關停澳州、印度地域數據中心服務

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》阿里雲在官網發布通知稱，基於對全球基礎設施投資布局規劃
的慎重評估和審視，阿里雲在加大東南亞、墨西哥等地域數據中心投資的同時，決定關停澳州、
印度兩個地域的數據中心服務。（ｃｔ）

ETF 交易所買賣基金