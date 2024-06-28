  • 會員
AH股新聞

28/06/2024 10:40

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指現倒升約１％，軍工、機械等板塊領升

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》滬深股市今早繼續低開，然而盤中迅速倒升，軍工股因軍方高
層人事變故炒作，加上基建股憧憬政策市，滬綜指現升０﹒９７％，報２９７４﹒４２點，深成
指同漲１﹒０９％，創業板指揚０﹒７３％。目前兩市成交超過３０００億元人民幣，多隻寬基
ＥＴＦ成交延續近日放量趨勢。（ｅｙ）

