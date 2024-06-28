  • 會員
28/06/2024 07:53

《國企紅籌》光大證券（６１７８）副總裁付建平辭任，續任兩職務

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》光大證券（０６１７８）（滬：６０１７８８）公布，昨天收
到副總裁付建平的辭任報告。因工作調整原因，他辭去副總裁職務後，將繼續擔任該集團黨委委
員、紀委書記。
　　該集團指，他已確認與董事會並無意見分歧，亦無其他因辭任而需知會股東和債權人的事宜
。他的辭任自辭任報告送達董事會時生效。（ｗｈ）

