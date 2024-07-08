  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
北上食買玩
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

08/07/2024 11:55

《駐京專電》統計局：推動解決法律法規對部門間微觀數據共享限制

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明８日北京專電》中國政府網發布，網民建議完善國家統計數
據收集工作，國家統計局統計設計管理司回應時指出，下一步，國家統計局將深入研究當前部門
數據共享在數據口徑不一致，報送時間有差異等方面的困難，特別是推動解決相關法律法規對部
門間微觀數據共享的限制，持續加強部門間統計數據共享應用。

【你點睇】中環海濱充氣奇蹟展展品外貌惹網民嘲笑► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

靈媒與通靈有什麼差別？靈靈法同你解構扶乩、標童、碟仙！

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

etnet榮獲第六屆國際信息商會議「最佳信息商」白金獎

FX MONDAY｜美國6月就業數據好壞參半，為聯儲局年內減...

08/07/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

阿盟摘下真主黨恐怖標籤的背後

04/07/2024 16:20

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金