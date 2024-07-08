  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
消委會報告
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

08/07/2024 15:44

支付寶推出「手機碰一下支付」功能，無需出示付款碼

　　《經濟通通訊社８日專訊》支付寶宣布在全國多地上線「手機碰一下支付」，消費者不用展
示付款碼，只要解鎖有ＮＦＣ功能的手機再碰一下商家收款設備，即可完成支付。
　　據內媒報道，漢堡王、良品舖子、收錢吧、巴黎貝甜等品牌商家今日已宣布接入支付寶「碰
一下」支付服務。具體可用的商家品牌門店和手機型號可以在支付寶搜索「碰一下支付」小程序
查看。（ｓｌ）

【你點睇】立會議員為趕赴酒會合照，在財會上快速通過87億撥款► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

靈媒與通靈有什麼差別？靈靈法同你解構扶乩、標童、碟仙！

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

etnet榮獲第六屆國際信息商會議「最佳信息商」白金獎

FX MONDAY｜美國6月就業數據好壞參半，為聯儲局年內減...

08/07/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

阿盟摘下真主黨恐怖標籤的背後

04/07/2024 16:20

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金