09/07/2024 11:30

《神州金融》國開行上半年放貸１５４１億，支持建設新型能源體系

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》國家開發銀行表示，今年上半年向電力、油氣等能源基礎設施領
域發放貸款１５４１億元人民幣，重點支持新型電力系統，以沙漠、戈壁和荒漠化地區為重點的
大型清潔能源基地，油氣「全國一張網」織網組網，以及能源儲備等領域發展，助力加快建設新
型能源體系，保障國家能源安全，促進經濟社會綠色低碳轉型。（ｃｔ）

