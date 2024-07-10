  • 會員
10/07/2024 14:01

台積電６月銷售額約２０７９億新台幣增３３％，傳７納米減價一成

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》台積電６月銷售額錄得２０７８﹒７億元新台幣，上年同期
１５６４億元新台幣，同比增長３３％，按月環比則減少９﹒５％。累計今年以來銷售額達
１２６６１﹒５億元新台幣，同比增長２８％。
　　另外，有市場消息指出，台積電多數客戶已同意漲價以換取可靠的供應，不過，調漲價格的
是最新３納米製程，而７納米製程因利用率不佳將降價１０％。（ｒｙ）

