10/07/2024 07:53

《神州民企》君實生物（０１８７７）醫惡性腫瘤產品獲准臨試

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》君實生物（０１８７７）（滬：６８８１８０）公布，收到國
家藥品監督管理局核准簽發《受理通知書》，ＷＪ４７１５６片（項目代號ＪＳ１２５）的臨床
試驗申請獲得受理。
　　該集團指，ＪＳ１２５是靶向組蛋白去乙酰化酶抑制劑，由其與微境生物醫藥科技（上海）
合作開發，擬用於惡性腫瘤的治療，屬於表觀遺傳調控劑類藥物。（ｗｈ）

返回AH股新聞

