AH股新聞

11/07/2024 17:06

《國企紅籌》龍源電力（９１６）完成發行１０億人幣超短期融資券

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》龍源電力（００９１６）（深：００１２８９）公布，公司已
於今日完成公司超短期融資券發行。本超短期融資券發行總額為１０億元人民幣，期限為１８３
天，單位面值為１００元人民幣，票面利率為１﹒７３％。利息自今日起開始計算。
　　本超短期融資券所募集資金將主要用於償還發行人及其子公司有息債務以及補充發行人及其
子公司流動資金。（ａｃ）

