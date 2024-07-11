  • 會員
AH股新聞

11/07/2024 16:11

《神州金融》前瑞信中國區ＣＥＯ胡知鷙任瑞銀證券副董事長

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》據內媒報道，經瑞銀證券有限責任公司股東會和董事會批准，
前瑞信中國區ＣＥＯ胡知鷙自今日起出任瑞銀證券副董事長。瑞銀證券官網顯示，目前公司董事
長、總經理分別由錢於軍、陳安擔任。
　　瑞銀證券目前由瑞士銀行有限公司持股６７％，北京國資委持股３３％。（ｅｙ）

