etnet專輯
山今養生智慧
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

11/07/2024 08:37

【大國博弈】德國電訊商未來５年內更換所有華為及中興５Ｇ設備

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》據德國媒體報道，德國政府與當地主要電訊營運商達成協議，
未來５年分階段更換已建造５Ｇ系統內的華為與中興通訊（００７６３）（深：００００６３）
設備。
　　報道引述消息人士稱，電訊商同意最早更換５Ｇ數據中心內的華為與中興設備，第二階段更
換電訊塔內來自華為及中興的傳輸設備，最遲會在２０２９年更換所有華為及中興的設備。
（ｃｔ）

