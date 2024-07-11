  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
說說心理話
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

11/07/2024 08:56

【大國博弈】中國今年首購美國大豆１３萬噸，較以往推遲７個月

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》據外電引述美國農業部稱，中國企業購入１３﹒２萬噸
２０２４至２０２５年度交付的大豆。這是中國今年首度採購本年度的大豆，較慣常時間延遲約
七個月。
　　資料顯示，中國企業首次購入２０２３至２０２４年度大豆的時間是２０２２年１２月。
　　外媒引述市場分析指出，大豆市場需求良好，中國不採購美國大豆相信不是易事。（ｃｔ）

《說說心理話》【親子溝通】怪獸家長原來都有呢啲通病！相處有一件事切忌？► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

靈媒與通靈有什麼差別？靈靈法同你解構扶乩、標童、碟仙！

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

etnet榮獲第六屆國際信息商會議「最佳信息商」白金獎

英國大選變天，工黨中東政策何去何從

10/07/2024 13:52

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜美國6月就業數據好壞參半，為聯儲局年內減...

08/07/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金