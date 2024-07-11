  • 會員
11/07/2024 09:25

《中國要聞》工信部批准三大電信商增設國際通信業務出入口局

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》工業和信息化部１０日組織召開國際通信業務出入口局工作座
談會，向中國電信、中國移動、中國聯通頒發許可，批復在廣西南寧、山東青島、雲南昆明、海
南海口設立國際通信業務出入口局。這是３０年來首次增設，建成後將顯著提升國際網絡通信能
力。
