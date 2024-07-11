  • 會員
11/07/2024 09:26

【人行操作】人行２０億逆回購利率持平，連續四天完全對沖到期量

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行２０億元（人民幣．下同）７天期逆
回購，中標利率持平１﹒８％。
　　公開市場今日有２０億元逆回購到期，即今日零投放零回籠，連續四個交易日操作量完全對
沖到期量。
　　人行臨時隔夜正、逆回購目前暫仍按兵不動。（ｓｌ）

