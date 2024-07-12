  • 會員
12/07/2024 14:12

《行業數據》上半年全國鐵路發送旅客突破２０億人次，歷史新高

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》國家鐵路集團公布，今年上半年，全國鐵路累計發送旅客
２０﹒９６億人次，旅客周轉量完成７７７９﹒５２億人公里，同比分別增長１８﹒４％、
１４﹒１％，均創歷史同期新高。目前，中國鐵路旅客發送量和周轉量等指標穩居世界首位。
　　今年上半年，廣深港高鐵累計發送跨境旅客７５８﹒７萬人次、同比增長７２﹒４％。
（ｒｙ）

