AH股新聞

15/07/2024 11:21

《Ａ股焦點》比亞迪Ａ微跌，高層獲柬埔寨首相接見料商投資

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》柬埔寨首相洪瑪耐據報會見比亞迪（０１２１１）
（深：００２５９４）亞太汽車銷售事業部總經理劉學亮。比亞迪Ａ微跌０﹒４％，現價報
２６１﹒６１元人民幣。
　　洪瑪耐近期曾透露，比亞迪計劃在柬埔寨投資建設汽車組裝廠。（ｒｙ）

